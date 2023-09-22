Breaking News
YouTube Dream Screen tool to soon let AI create videos for Shorts

YouTube ‘Dream Screen’ tool to soon let AI create videos for Shorts

Updated on: 22 September,2023 09:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The feature, called ‘Dream Screen’ and expected to roll out early next year, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what they want to see

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Google-owned YouTube on September 21 announced a new feature for its short-video making platform Shorts that will allow users to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create videos.


The feature, called ‘Dream Screen’ and expected to roll out early next year, will allow users to create an AI-generated video or image background just by typing in what they want to see.


“Our new experimental feature allows creators to dream up AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their YouTube Shorts. Simply type an idea into a prompt and watch what it creates,” the company said in a statement.


At the company’s event “Made on YouTube”, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan showcased the new feature, saying it will allow more people to join Shorts.

YouTube Shorts is currently registering over 70 billion daily views.

“We want to make it easier for everyone to feel like they can create and we believe generative AI will make that possible,” Mohan said at the event.

To streamline the production process, the company also launched a new mobile app called YouTube Create. 

Currently in beta on Android in select markets, this free app can be used to make Shorts or longer videos, allowing creators to edit, soundtrack, add captions and more -- all from their mobile phones.

Another tool called 'AI Insights' has been designed to “help spark your next idea and outline suggestions based on what your audience is already watching on YouTube”. 

In YouTube’s initial test, more than 70 per cent of those surveyed said it’s helped them develop and test ideas for videos.

YouTube said it is also bringing an AI-powered dubbing tool that will help creators open up their content to viewers across the world.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

