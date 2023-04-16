Zombie-rific

Capcom delivers yet another stunning Resident Evil remake that offers much more than the original game

Resident Evil 4

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: PC, XBO, PS5

Price: PC: Rs 3,599; Consoles: Rs 4,299

Capcom did a remarkable job on the remake of Resident Evil 2 and 3, not only bringing the game up to modern standards, but improving it and removing any problems it had in the past. So, it was inevitable that Resident Evil 4 (RS4) would get a similar treatment.

The 2023 remake of this 2005 game is actually spectacular. It might be better than the last two remakes, which is saying something. Considering the source material, which was great to begin with, Capcom didn’t really need to dig deep to create a better game. They did it anyway.

Speaking of the source material, RS4 is a survival horror game where you control Leon, a special agent who has to rescue the US president’s daughter from a remote village. The villagers are, of course, zombies, thanks to some mind-controlling parasites. Leon has to solve puzzles and fight his way through the entire game.

The cutscenes and the overall story are very good, much better than I remember them being. It is a 2005 game, so it was played a while back, and I certainly missed a thing or two the first time around. For first-time players, Resident Evil’s story might feel more familiar because a lot of popular games and media have borrowed elements from it, including the overall feeling of dread when you walk through its eerily dark environment, being unable to shake the feeling that something is lurking just beyond the shadows.

The update is definitely a treat for anyone who has played the game. Not only is the remake about nostalgia, it is also about making the game better. The most improved is the combat. The developers have taken significant steps to make the game feel snappier. Weapons and controls for combat seem more fluid, making the game flow much better, akin to newer games in the genre.

I am not sure if it’s the remake or if the original was like this as well, but the game has a good variety of zombies that you need to strategise to take down. Especially if you are facing several at the same time, you can’t get away with just a well-placed headshot. Closing in for a melee kill is also very satisfying, and ammo is also very limited, which means you must ration them out, especially for the big boss fights. The strategic elements of Resident Evil 4 are satisfying, and there isn’t much attempt to go easy on you, even in the easiest mode. You can also upgrade your weapons and even buy better weapons from the weapons merchant; it’s a good way to get rid of stuff you don’t need and buy a few more rounds for your go-to weapons.

Since this is a remake, graphics have also gotten a significant boost. This means everything from the zombies to Leon himself look sharp. Many areas have also been unlocked for exploration, so you can go around looking for hidden treasures and more puzzles, maybe trouble. Ashley, the US President’s daughter, is also not an idiot anymore. So missions where you have to keep her alive are significantly less annoying to play.

Overall, Resident Evil 4 is a nice dip into the nostalgia pool for gamers who have played the game before. There are welcome changes and improvements that make the classic more playable. For new players, it is a chance to explore and enjoy Resident Evil 4 in a more modern skin. While things might be similar to other Zombie games, remember that Resident Evil 4 was here first. It is a bit expensive, but the game is practically new, so I feel it is still worth the asking price.