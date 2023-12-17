I don’t know how I can get out of this situation and, the longer I stay, the worse my chances of breaking free appear to be. What should I do?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Boyfriend has become toxic! x 00:00

I have been in a relationship for two years and it has become increasingly toxic because of my boyfriend’s behaviour. He lies a lot, has given me a lot of doubts about his faithfulness, and leaves me with no sense of security at all. I know this is bad for me and I desperately want to end it, but he always manages to convince me not to. I am worried that I am so emotionally dependent on him that I will keep tolerating this until it hurts me in a permanent way. My family doesn’t have any clue about this because they think he’s great, which makes it harder because I can’t speak to anyone for support. I don’t know how I can get out of this situation and, the longer I stay, the worse my chances of breaking free appear to be. What should I do?

If you don’t have the strength to make a decision that is right for you, don’t be afraid to ask for help. If your family has a different impression of this person, correct that immediately so you have someone on your side. You gain nothing by perpetuating this idea of a perfect partner, and it’s unfair to you as well as your family because you are inadvertently building a lie that causes you harm. Put yourself and your interests first and consider the impact on your physical and mental health. You already know this relationship isn’t working, and that this person is wrong for you. All you need is a little support to help you take concrete steps towards a decision you have already made.

There was a guy I really liked, whom I scared off by being too intense. How do I get him back and convince him to give me another chance?

You can explain your actions and be honest about your intentions, but this really depends upon how he feels and whether he is inclined to go out with you again. If he refuses, you must accept it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com