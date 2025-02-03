Boyfriend thinks I may leave him

Considering a new relationship that didn’t work the first time may not make sense until you figure out the state of your current relationship

I have been in a long-distance relationship for a year or so but, a few months ago, I reconnected with an ex-boyfriend who happens to live in the same city I am in. He asked me out to dinner, and we had a nice time, but this has affected my current boyfriend badly because he thinks I may end things and go back to my ex. The weird thing is, I don’t know if I will do that because I can’t cope with the distance issue. We have our ups and downs, and I don’t want to be with someone else, but I can’t help feeling that if my ex asks me to go back to him, I may seriously consider it only because I am so lonely. What should I do? Will I be making a huge mistake by doing this for the wrong reasons?

Long-distance relationships come with their own challenges, and making a decision to counter loneliness isn’t as strange as you may think. At this point, however, everything you have mentioned is speculative. You don’t know what your ex-boyfriend has in mind, aren’t sure about where your current relationship is headed, and assume you may make a decision based on something that hasn’t happened yet. If you aren’t sure about where things stand, it may make sense to take some time for yourself and evaluate your feelings until you arrive at a bit of clarity. Considering a new relationship that didn’t work the first time may not make sense until you figure out the state of your current relationship.

Do I tell my girlfriend the truth about something I did in the past, knowing that she may break up with me? I lied about it but don’t want to keep the truth from her because I love her.

Honesty is critical for the well-being of any solid relationship, but you alone can decide how much of your past needs to be revealed if it has an impact on your future. The boundaries are yours.

