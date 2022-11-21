Dating her, but she’s not the one...

You should relax. You are both 22, with your whole lives ahead of you

I am a 22-year old student in my first relationship. She is my classmate and the same age as me. I like her and she really is what a first girlfriend should be like. We share great chemistry. The problem is this girl discusses marriage and dreams and her future with me. While it all sounds too good and lovely, I know she isn’t ‘the one’ because she sometimes acts too possessive and is still mad about the fact that I flirted with her as well as with other girls before being in a relationship with her. We have discussed this many times and it always ends in an argument, with one of us apologising while the actual problem stays unaddressed. She wants to settle down with me eventually, but I want to see the world and experience new relationships, not just settle on my first. I’m afraid I may come off as a selfish jerk if I break up because, technically, she hasn’t done anything wrong. She really likes me, and I don’t want to hurt her, but I also don’t want to waste her time and make her feel as if I am playing with her. What should I do?

— VK

You should relax. You are both 22, with your whole lives ahead of you. Neither of you may feel the way you do a year from now because you have yet to discover things about each other. If you are worried about hurting her, you simply have to be clear about the fact that you are not thinking about marriage anytime soon and may not consider it until a few years from now. If she thinks that isn’t an option for her, the sooner she gets that message, the better it will be for you both. Being honest about life-changing decisions doesn’t make you a jerk. It is only by being more communicative that you can both get a better sense of what this first relationship is. It will prepare you both for the future.

