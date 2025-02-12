Breaking News
Did we break up in haste?

Updated on: 12 February,2025 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

You can always ask if you feel you have waited long enough. Why put this off when a question can resolve it

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I was in a relationship with a guy for two years and we were close. It felt as if this was a permanent thing, until we had some serious differences that made it obvious to us that we couldn’t be together for much longer. We broke up a few months ago and, when I recently ran into one of his closest friends, I was surprised to find out that he didn’t know we were no longer together. Out of curiosity, I reached out to a few more of his friends, and they were all equally clueless about what had happened. I didn’t want to ask my ex why he hadn’t said a word about our break-up to his friends, because I started to wonder if he thinks we may get back. I don’t know if this is just my imagination but, since this incident, I have begun to question the end of our relationship. I feel as if we should have tried harder. Am I reading too much into what has happened?
There could be all kinds of reasons for your ex-boyfriend to withhold this information from his friends. Maybe he isn’t ready to talk about it, or maybe he doesn’t think it’s their business just yet. What matters is what he says to you, if and when he decides to reach out and have a conversation about it. To second guess your decision based on an assumption isn’t a great idea because it can set you up for disappointment. A relationship is about two people and what they choose, and you have both made choices based on what you thought made sense for you at the time. Why not wait until you hear from him before thinking about what to do next?


How do I know if I made someone feel uncomfortable during a date? I went out with someone who hasn’t texted me since.
You can always ask if you feel you have waited long enough. Why put this off when a question can resolve it?


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love relationships sex and relationships

