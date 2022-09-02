Do I have high expectations?

If you don’t understand something, only communication can help you both resolve this. If you both want this to work, talk!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 39-year old guy and have been in many relationships for years, none of which have lasted for more than a year or two. I have tried to get close to many women, and seriously considered long-term relationships with some of them, but none of these have worked out for several reasons. I am beginning to reconcile myself to the idea of being a bachelor all my life, but I still date women and am worried that this may become more difficult as I get older. It won’t be easy for me to date as many people as I do now, so the prospect of growing old alone terrifies me at times. Should I marry someone even if I don’t feel a strong connection just to avoid loneliness?

Your inability to connect with people needs to be evaluated a little more before you commit to a relationship you don’t believe in. Have you considered speaking to a professional about your wants and expectations from a relationship, and why you feel as if none of the women you date can meet any of those expectations? It may make more sense to look within than to find fault with everyone you go out with. And as for marrying someone to stave off loneliness, that is unfair not just to you but to the person you choose to marry. You may be able to tolerate their presence for a while, but it may turn into resentment a few years down the line.

My girlfriend and I recently got into an argument about our parents, and she says I am not respectful enough towards her parents which is untrue. She is considering breaking up with me for this, which makes no sense because we love each other and I don’t understand why she’s using this as an excuse to end this. What should I do?

If you don’t understand something, only communication can help you both resolve this. If you both want this to work, talk!

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal