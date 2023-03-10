What should I do? Does she want to break up with me for no reason?

A week or so ago, my girlfriend who has been with me since we were in college, told me she has been having second thoughts about our relationship. I asked her to explain but she said she couldn’t because she didn’t understand what this meant. Since then, she has been chatting a lot less with me and doesn’t open up about what she’s feeling or thinking. It feels as if she is going through some kind of crisis and isn’t saying anything. I don’t know what to do because I am pretty sure I have not said or done anything to upset her. I am trying my best to communicate with her but, the more I try, the more she seems to go into this shell. I am struggling to not lose my temper because I know this will only make things worse. What should I do? Does she want to break up with me for no reason?

Losing your temper is not a solution, and I’m glad you figured that out, because anger has never helped solve anything. It’s obvious she is dealing with something she can’t articulate yet, and giving her time to process it is the smartest and kindest thing you can do. If she wants to end this relationship, allow her to understand her reasons. Until that happens, tell her you are there for her if she needs you, and give her the space she clearly needs to come to terms with whatever crisis of faith she is struggling with.

My best friend wants me to break up with my girlfriend because he thinks she is bad for me. Should I listen to him? I love him but I also love my girlfriend.

You don’t have to give up one for the other if you can ask him to elaborate and explain that your relationship with her has nothing to do with your friendship. He may have a problem with her, and valid reasons, but you are entitled to your feelings and decisions too.

