Breaking News
BEST bus dashes into other vehicles in Mumbai's Lalbaug
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Dont know much about his work

Don’t know much about his work...

Updated on: 02 September,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If it gets in the way of you connecting with someone, maybe it’s something you should consider working on

Don’t know much about his work...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Don’t know much about his work...
x
00:00

I no longer trust my husband and don’t know how to resolve this. We have been married for two years and I have always had doubts about some of his shady friends, but I am increasingly convinced that there is something illegal about what he does for a living. Ours was an arranged marriage so my parents chose him for me. I met him a few times and he was not very open about his professional life, but I ignored it because he seemed financially stable. I think being with him is a problem because whatever he does may lead to consequences for him and I don’t want to be caught in the bargain. What should I do? I can’t speak about this to my parents because they still think they made the right decision by getting me to marry him.
If you’re worried, and have no one you can trust, it is important to speak to a professional. Consider contacting a lawyer to find out what your options are and speak to law enforcement if you feel threatened in any way. The breakdown of trust in any relationship is an obvious problem because, if it cannot be repaired, there is no future for either of you. Have you considered asking your husband a direct question about the things you suspect? Maybe he hasn’t said anything because he isn’t comfortable opening up to you. Also, think about how you feel about your husband, in terms of whether or not you see a future worth working towards. If you have no positive feelings on that front, the sooner you get advice on how to put this behind you, the better.


My friends say I am too finicky with  the people I date. Is this a problem? I don’t want to change who I am just to make other people happy.
That depends on whether your behaviour affects the people you’re with. If it gets in the way of you connecting with someone, maybe it’s something you should consider working on. 



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK