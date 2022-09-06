Girl who ignores me now wants a date!

At the same time, a part of me is hopeful that she has had a change of heart and genuinely wants to get to know me

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have a crush on a girl who doesn’t care about me at all. She knows I have strong feelings for her, but always ignores me. This has been going on for over a year now. A week ago, she suddenly added me on Facebook and sent me a message asking how I am. I was surprised, but responded, and we began chatting. She then asked if I would like to meet her for coffee and I accepted. I don’t know what kind of game she’s playing because she has always made it clear that she isn’t interested in me. I am now wary because it feels as if she is going to use me for something. At the same time, a part of me is hopeful that she has had a change of heart and genuinely wants to get to know me. What should I do?

If you have doubts about her intentions, they will be resolved only when you meet her and find out what she really wants. If you don’t believe her, you simply have to be strong enough and tell yourself that this isn’t genuine. Hope can make us all do strange things, so holding on to your voice of reason is always recommended. If you don’t feel comfortable with what she has to say, it may be just what you need to finally get over her and move on.

My girlfriend and I have been thinking about getting engaged but are afraid because I know her parents don’t approve of me. They think this is a casual relationship that will end soon and that their daughter will find someone more suitable. I want to get them to acknowledge that we care about each other and want to be together. How can I change their minds about me?

You can start by being upfront about your relationship, and by asking your girlfriend to speak to them about how she feels. Spending more time with them than you usually do is also a good idea.

