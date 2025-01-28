Hate that she calls me cheap!

Everyone evolves and people change all the time, so it’s not unnatural to move on from relationships that have stagnated, provided you know that they have

My girlfriend and I have been dating for four or five months now, and everything is fine except for the fact that she sometimes calls me cheap. I usually pay for dinner and most of what we spend on our dates, and I have never asked her to contribute or pay more than necessary if we are splitting something, so I don’t know what she means. She’s not upset about this, and is probably just teasing me, but it still bothers me because I feel as if I am not spending as much as I should. I don’t know if she wants me to choose more expensive restaurants or buy her more gifts, but it also worries me because this makes her seem shallow and I am worried that I may lose interest in her because of it. What should I do?

You have to talk to her about this and ask her to be more specific, because letting it go only compels you to read too much into it or jump to conclusions that will be harmful. It’s possible that she may be just teasing you, but it’s also true that her comments are causing you some pain. Call it out, insist on a frank conversation about money, and point out that not addressing it could harm your relationship. It’s easy for financial issues to drive a wedge into any relationship, so take it seriously even if it appears to be light-hearted. Nothing stops you both from being honest about what to spend on a date or, better still, split everything like two mature adults whenever possible.

Is it time for me to leave some of my school friends behind if we have nothing in common anymore?

Only you can answer that question, but you have to also ask yourself what you gain or lose by their presence in your life. Everyone evolves and people change all the time, so it’s not unnatural to move on from relationships that have stagnated, provided you know that they have.

