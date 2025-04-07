He always asks why I like him!

Ask her out for a cup of coffee and, if she agrees, speak about your feelings. If she refuses, you will obviously have your answer

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend keeps asking me why I like him, and I can’t think of a reason. I am clearly in love with him, and he knows this but, because I can’t say what makes me want to be with him, he doubts this relationship all the time. It creates a lot of anxiety because I always feel as if I am being asked to prove something. We have been dating for almost six months, and I keep thinking that he will stop asking me this question because he will see that we are great together, but he still does every other week. If I can’t come up with a response that satisfies him, I worry that he may leave me. What should I do?

If your boyfriend leaves you because he judges you by your words more than your actions, the loss will be his alone. If you can’t come up with a response to his question, be honest and tell him that you can’t and request him to stop asking. Relationships thrive when two people can communicate freely, but it sometimes takes a while to arrive at that place. Explain why the question causes you anxiety and ask him to give you time. If he wants this to work, he will be patient. If he decides that you aren’t committed, there is nothing you can do to convince him, nor should you. If your boyfriend can handle this with some maturity, your relationship will grow stronger. He just doesn’t see it yet.

A girl I really like has stopped making eye contact with me and I don’t know what to do because I really like her. How do I tell her about my feelings if she won’t even look at me? Is it a sign that she just isn’t interested?

The easiest way to avoid a misunderstanding is to speak to someone. Ask her out for a cup of coffee and, if she agrees, speak about your feelings. If she refuses, you will obviously have your answer.

