These are questions that need answers because you cannot convince someone to do something if they aren’t inclined to do it themselves

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article He asked me out, but has a girlfriend x 00:00

I am a 25-year old woman and I have had a crush on this guy for a long time. I think he knows how I feel because common friends of ours have told him about this, but he has never reciprocated or said anything about whether he is interested in me too. We have known each other for a while and are friends on Facebook, which is how I found out that he has been in a relationship with someone for a while. He recently messaged me online asking if I would like to hang out and meet him for coffee. I don’t know why he said that because he has never expressed any desire to meet before. I don’t know if I should agree because his girlfriend may not like this, but I am also curious. What should I do if he says he likes me? Should I ask about his girlfriend?

Why speculate when you have no idea what this meeting is about? What if he just wants to get to know you better? You know nothing about his relationship, his girlfriend, or whether he is happy. The only way to get answers is to meet him and find out what he wants, because you have nothing to lose. If he says things that are inappropriate, given that he is in a relationship, it will also tell you a lot about the kind of person he is, which may help you reconsider your own feelings for him. You can always decline, of course, but it makes sense to take a call based on facts rather than mere conjecture.

How do I get my boyfriend to take the next step and commit to our relationship more seriously?

Have you spoken to him about this, about where things stand and what your expectations are? Do you have any idea about what he wants out of this? These are questions that need answers because you cannot convince someone to do something if they aren’t inclined to do it themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com