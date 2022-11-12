He broke off our engagement!

If you both agree on something that is ultimately beneficial to you, where is the issue of control? Think about this like an adult

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Two weeks ago, my fiancé messaged me to call off our engagement. He didn’t have a good explanation and just said he didn’t think he was ready. I didn’t know how to respond and kept asking him to tell me what his reasons were, but he said he would call when he was in a better frame of mind. There has been no word since. My family and friends are shocked, and I even tried calling his parents, but they say there is nothing they can do to change his mind. I have been losing sleep and going over everything I said or did over the past few months to try and understand what could have gone wrong. What should I do? He doesn’t even respond to messages on WhatsApp and ignores my calls. Should I just assume it’s over?

If someone can end a commitment with such cruelty and cowardice without the courtesy of explaining what the problem is, you should ask yourself if you may have dodged a bullet here. If this is someone you thought was going to love and support you for the rest of your life, his reaction should come as a godsend because it has protected you from dealing with a situation like this arising after your marriage. As for what you think you may have said or done, if your conscience is clear, your loss of sleep is only harming you. The sooner you realize that, the easier it will be for you to process this shock and grief before moving on. If he ever gets back with an explanation, choosing to hear him out is your prerogative.

My girlfriend wants me to change the people I hang out with because she thinks they are a bad influence. I agree with her, but don’t want her to think she can control my life. What do I do?

If you both agree on something that is ultimately beneficial to you, where is the issue of control? Think about this like an adult.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com