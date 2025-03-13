He compliments me very rarely

You should explain why you feel this way though, if only to make sure that you are ending this for a good reason. Honesty is always a better choice

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year-and-a-half, and I have often noticed that he looks at other women and appreciates them but never says anything about me. I’m not saying that he doesn’t love me, but I just feel as if he takes me for granted in ways that he doesn’t take women he doesn’t know. He is more observant of how they look or what they wear, but barely acknowledges it if I have had a new haircut or am wearing something he has not seen before. Is this a sign that he is losing interest in me or am I just being needy and asking for attention?

There’s nothing wrong with wanting attention, especially if you feel as if you aren’t being noticed. It’s not a nice feeling, and it hurts if strangers are being given something denied to you. If you feel as if you are being taken for granted, you should call it out and be direct about this because it’s not okay for your boyfriend to do something that causes you pain. He may be doing it unintentionally, but relationships can evolve only when two people are open about what they expect from each other. Tell him why this hurts you, don’t be afraid to ask for something, and this openness will only help bring you both closer.

There are many sings that tell me my partner is cheating on me. I just haven’t had the courage to say it directly because I have no concrete proof. Should I end this relationship based only on these signs?

If you feel as if you are being lied to and can’t find it within yourself to have a conversation about this, it is already a sign that your relationship is not as solid as you would like it to be. You should explain why you feel this way though, if only to make sure that you are ending this for a good reason. Honesty is always a better choice.

