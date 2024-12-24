On bad days, I just want to end this and never see him again because of how bad he makes me feel. What should I do about this situation?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article He has a streak of cruelty... x 00:00

My boyfriend of six months has a habit of messing with my head, which it took me some time to figure out. He is very affectionate on some days and makes me feel like the worst person in his life on other days. I thought he was just moody, but there is a streak of cruelty here that makes no sense. I haven’t said anything to him yet because I don’t know how he will react, but I am always in a state of confusion because I can’t tell if this is a great relationship or a dysfunctional one. On good days, I feel like the luckiest person to have found him. On bad days, I just want to end this and never see him again because of how bad he makes me feel. What should I do about this situation?

You should focus on the bad days because they are a better indicator of where this is going. If someone claims to love and respect you, consistency is key. Actions always matter, and no mood swing can account for someone making you feel like a horrible person. All relationships struggle with ups and downs, but it is always the difficult moments that reveal a person’s character. If he can’t treat you with respect on days when he isn’t in a good mood, he isn’t someone you can rely on. As for that streak of cruelty you mention, it is a red flag, and you should trust your instinct. Confront him, gauge his response, and end this if there is no change for the better.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am insecure about how my body looks, and it affects my sex life because I always feel as if I am ugly and not very appealing to my partner. How can I change this?

Speaking to your partner about how you feel is important because reassurance from someone you love can go a long way towards changing your attitude. You should also consider getting help or advice from a professional, if necessary.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com