He has changed since his confession

Illustration/Uday Mohite

A friend of mine has recently developed feelings for me, which has made things extremely awkward between us. He told me about it a few weeks ago and I didn’t react at the time because I thought he would get the message that I wasn’t interested. I just don’t think of him in that way, which is why I hoped he would drop it and things would go back to how they were. Since then, however, he has started to avoid me and doesn’t meet me as often as he used to. He doesn’t text or call, and I heard from another friend that he has also been saying horrible things about me. All of this makes me sad because we used to be close friends. We have known each other since school, and I don’t understand how this can happen after all these years. How do I fix this situation?

Your friend is unable to handle rejection, which is a story as old as time. You can’t blame yourself for his immaturity and shouldn’t try fixing something that you haven’t broken. You can speak to him if you like and tell him why you think he should accept you as a friend, but this is really something he needs to resolve on his own. If he is prepared to lose a friend and ruin a friendship simply because you don’t see things the way he does, the loss is his alone. Don’t beat yourself up over something you have nothing to do with. Give him time, and hope that he comes to his senses.

I want to ask a girl out but am worried because she doesn’t chat with me for more than a few seconds. She doesn’t look like she’s interested, but I know we can be great together when she gets to know me better. How do I get her to go out?

You may think she should like you, but that is her prerogative. Ask her out and be prepared to accept any outcome.

