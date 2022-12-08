He has never had a girlfriend!

Tell them how you feel. They are adults though, and should be able to decide if they want to speak or ignore each other

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 32-year old woman and was recently invited to a party where I met a guy my age. We chatted and had a good time, and he asked for my number. It has been a few weeks and we have continued to stay in touch. He’s a decent, kind person and I like him a lot. He has asked me out to a movie next week and I am considering going, but what bothers me is something he happened to mention in passing. He says he has never had a serious relationship before. I don’t know what that means, because he is old enough to have met a few people by now. Does it imply that he can’t get along with people, or that he has problems connecting with them? Should I treat this as a red flag?

Why are you doing him and yourself a disservice by assuming things and jumping to conclusions without meeting him? There could be a million reasons why he has never had a serious relationship. Have you had one? Did he ask you about it? Should he assume that you are great at connecting with people based upon your past? You can only get to know someone better when you spend time with them and ask them direct questions. This can happen only when lines of communication are established and nurtured. If you like this person, and want to get to know him better, that’s all you need to focus on for now. If something bothers you, ask him about it when you are both comfortable enough to have that conversation. Until then, why ruin something before it has even begun?

My brother has some issues with my girlfriend, and I don’t know how to resolve them. They don’t even speak to each other when they are in the same room. How do I fix this?

Tell them how you feel. They are adults though, and should be able to decide if they want to speak or ignore each other.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal