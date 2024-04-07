He hasn’t sent a message yet...

My friends say that I am being irrational, but I just don’t want to hurt or embarrass myself. What do I do?

A few days ago, I met a guy who seemed really nice, and we chatted for an hour or so. He seemed very shy, but I could tell that he liked me a lot. I wanted to ask him out but didn’t that day because I wasn’t sure how he would react. We exchanged numbers but he hasn’t sent me a message and I am now starting to wonder if I just misinterpreted the whole conversation. I don’t know anything about his personal life, and don’t even know if he’s single, which is why I don’t want to risk anything by messaging him. If he doesn’t message in another week, I’m going to block him and forget that we ever met. My friends say that I am being irrational, but I just don’t want to hurt or embarrass myself. What do I do?

If you don’t want to risk embarrassment by messaging him, and he isn’t reaching out, I’m not sure what you think is going to happen. One of you will have to take that first step, and saying hello isn’t the embarrassing thing you imagine it to be. If you want to find out where this is going, reach out. If he doesn’t message first and you can’t wait, move on. Either way, being decisive is always a good thing.

How do I get over my former friend’s betrayal given that her behaviour caused me a lot of pain? She has apologised repeatedly and wants to be back in my life, but even though we meet and I try my best to accept her, I can’t seem to forget what happened. Things will never be the same again so I don’t know if I should keep trying to be friends. Do I tell her that this isn’t working?

Forgiveness is never easy and won’t work if it isn’t unconditional. Ending this friendship should depend upon how much you value this person’s presence, not the degree to which your relationship has changed. All relationships change with time.

