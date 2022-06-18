He ignores me for weeks after a date

Either way, I suggest you take some time to evaluate your feelings before deciding what you want to do the next time he reaches out

I am a 25-year old woman and I have been trying to understand whether a guy in my class genuinely likes me or is just playing with my emotions. He has asked me out a few times, and we have enjoyed ourselves, but he then ignores me for a few weeks except for casual conversations about how things are in my life. I don’t know what his intentions are and am not going to ask him directly because it makes me feel as if I am desperate for his attention. Should I just stop going out with him if and when he asks me again?

That is entirely up to you. It may make sense to think about what you hope this turns into. If you have feelings for him, and would like this to develop into something, nothing stops you from taking that initiative even if you believe it makes you seem desperate. If it doesn’t matter to you whether he likes you or not, you have no reason to meet him unless you are prepared to do this as a friend with no expectations whatsoever. Either way, I suggest you take some time to evaluate your feelings before deciding what you want to do the next time he reaches out.

My boyfriend ended our engagement a few months ago, and said he needed time to figure out if I was the one he wanted to be with. He messaged me last week saying he had reconsidered and wants us to give it another chance. My parents were devastated by what happened the last time because it put us all in a very embarrassing position. I can’t make them go through it again, and they no longer respect him either. I still love him though, and don’t know what to do.

You can meet him and get a better sense of what has changed or put this whole episode behind you and move on with your life. Speaking to your parents first may give you some perspective.

