He is far more interesting online

I went on a date with a guy who seemed very interested in me but left me bored at the end of the evening. There was no spark, and I felt as if the whole thing was a waste of time. He messaged the day after, however, and we somehow began chatting and I found that he is more interesting online than in real life. He wants us to meet again, and I am tempted but don’t know if I will be able to stay in touch if it ends up being as disappointing as our first meeting. What should I do? Give him another chance and rely on chatting to sustain this, or meet him and hope he finally becomes as interesting in person as he is on WhatsApp?

How do you feel about him, apart from his presence on a date? Are you interested in who he is, or in getting to know him better? Lots of people are more interesting online because they presumably feel less pressure or anxiety from a real-life situation. You don’t know if that is the case with him, and if he just needs time to get to know you and be more comfortable around you. I suggest you meet him again, continue chatting, and think about your own feelings as well. If you feel as if this is someone you want in your life, it’s a matter of putting in time and effort. It’s what all relationships are about.

It has been two years since I broke up with my boyfriend, but I can’t seem to be able to move on. I don’t even feel like going on a date with someone because I don’t think I will be even remotely excited by the idea. How do I get over him? I don’t even know if he is with someone else by now.

Think about why your relationship failed. Also accept that it sometimes takes time to get over someone, and you have to trust that you will be okay.

