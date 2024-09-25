He is suddenly acting strange...

Also think about what you’re looking for, and what your expectations are from a person when you decide to get into a relationship

My boyfriend recently asked me to marry him, and I agreed because I love him, and we have been dating for almost four years now. Since I accepted his proposal, however, he has begun to act nervous around me and I suspect that he is having second thoughts about marriage. I don’t ask him about it because when I tried, he laughed it off and said I was being ridiculous. I know something has definitely changed though, and I can see that he doesn’t behave the same way anymore. It’s as if there is suddenly a lot of pressure on him and I can’t help him if he doesn’t talk about what is on his mind. Should I call off the engagement and ask him to take his time before proposing again?

Your instincts may be accurate, but jumping to conclusions and acting upon them may not be a good idea. This is a critical step in the evolution of any relationship, and your partner may just be struggling with the idea of what has changed. If he can’t talk about it, the best thing to do is give him time and space. If this continues to bother him, there will come a time when he will have to act upon what’s on his mind. Until then, let him know that you’re there, you’re ready to talk whenever he is, and are willing to support him. That is how all challenges can be met, in any relationship. To call this off without a solid reason only causes unnecessary harm.

How do I know if I am being too fussy when it comes to dating girls? My friends are all in serious relationships, but I have never managed to be with anyone for more than six months.

Why not stop putting pressure on yourself to date and simply try enjoying the time you spend with people? Also think about what you’re looking for, and what your expectations are from a person when you decide to get into a relationship.

