Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > He just ghosts me for weeks

He just ghosts me for weeks...

Updated on: 25 November,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Try being a little kinder to yourself and accept that what you are going through is part of a process

He just ghosts me for weeks...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
He just ghosts me for weeks...
x
00:00

I have been dating a guy who calls me once a month, then ignores me for weeks at a stretch. It feels as if I am someone he knows he can spend an evening with but is ultimately dispensable. I like him a lot and he knows this, so it also feels as if I am good for his ego in some way. I know this is bad for me and I want to stop, but I also keep telling myself that he may change how he sees me if he spends more time with me. At some point, I will stop, but I don’t know what that point is yet. My friends think I am being naïve, so I don’t tell them that I am still meeting this guy. Am I just being unnecessarily optimistic? Should I keep trying until I change his mind, or stop now and hope that he pursues me?
There is nothing wrong with being optimistic, but you have been clear about how you feel and have not received any tangible signs of reciprocity. If this person values you, he won’t treat you as badly as he currently does, and nothing changes that fact. You can keep hoping that he will change his mind, but a person is either fundamentally respectful or not, and how he sees you shouldn’t affect that. Why not ask him a direct question about whether he thinks this is moving forward? If he can’t respond, or doesn’t want to, that should be the answer you need to decide upon your next course of action.


How do I put the past behind me and look forward to a future after a painful break-up? I don’t want to feel this miserable, but nothing I do seems to affect my mood in any way.
Breaking up with someone is traumatic and leads to grief that takes its own time to resolve. Try being a little kinder to yourself and accept that what you are going through is part of a process.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK