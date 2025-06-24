He just refuses to apologise!

Yes, you should assume that because it is only a matter of time before your acceptance starts to curdle into resentment. There is nothing wrong with apologising for something; in fact, it is critical because it acknowledges that the other person is respected and the victim of bad words or behaviour. If he thinks it’s okay for you not to apologise

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend never apologises for anything he does, even if it’s a particularly bad thing, because he believes there should be no apologies in a relationship. To be fair, he doesn’t ask me to apologise either, but I can’t help feeling as if this is not how things should be. There is nothing wrong with admitting that we say or do bad things, and I don’t want to feel as if I am childish just because he doesn’t acknowledge his mistakes. I don’t even know if this makes sense in the long run because it is a sign that this person will do anything he likes and assume I will get over it. How do I resolve this? If he keeps refusing, should I assume we don’t have a future together?

Yes, you should assume that because it is only a matter of time before your acceptance starts to curdle into resentment. There is nothing wrong with apologising for something; in fact, it is critical because it acknowledges that the other person is respected and the victim of bad words or behaviour. If he thinks it’s okay for you not to apologise, that is his prerogative, but you should be allowed to ask him for one whenever you feel hurt. If he can’t understand the concept, and you keep feeling as if you are being taken for granted, this will only get harder to manage. If this has been going on for a while, change will be harder, but you will have to be assertive if you believe this relationship is worth saving.

Why does my ex-boyfriend still keep tabs on whom I am dating? Is it a sign that he wants me back?

Do you want him back? If you don’t, and don’t need him to know anything about your life, you have the right to draw boundaries and withhold information. If you are curious, you can always reach out and ask him. Either way, this depends entirely upon what kind of relationship you want to maintain.

