He just told me about his past...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I am a 27-year old woman and was recently married. It was an arranged marriage and my husband and I got along very well for the first few months, making me feel as if I had made the right decision. A week or so ago, he told me that he had been in a relationship with someone for three years, which didn’t work out, after which he agreed to his parents’ wish for an arranged marriage. He said he wished he could have married that woman, but his parents didn’t get along with her family which is why he was forced to end it. I have been worried about this since then, because I am starting to feel like his back-up plan. What if he starts to regret this decision and decides to go back to her some day? I don’t feel secure anymore, and this is troubling me because I don’t know what I will do if this marriage fails. I may be blamed for it because no one in my family knows about his past.

You are assuming your marriage won’t work because your husband has been honest enough to tell you about his past. It makes more sense to look at this as a sign of his ability to trust you and be open about what he has chosen to do. To assume your future is at risk when there is no sign of turmoil is counterproductive, because it does you as well as your husband a disservice. People don’t usually make lifelong commitments without thinking about the pros and cons. If he has made one, and given up on an earlier relationship, why not trust that he wants to try and make this work, and do the same? It is only by evolving together than you can both succeed.

Should I tell my boyfriend not to visit me at work because it embarrasses me, or am I being shallow?

You are entitled to feeling how you feel at work and drawing your own boundaries.

