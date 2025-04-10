Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > He takes days to get over a fight

He takes days to get over a fight!

Updated on: 10 April,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If he isn’t working on his priorities or giving you the respect you feel you deserve, tell him why and how things need to change

He takes days to get over a fight!

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
He takes days to get over a fight!
x
00:00

Whenever we have an argument, my husband will not accept apologies from me no matter what I say. It takes him days to start speaking to me normally and it causes a lot of pain. He says he doesn’t do it on purpose, but I can’t handle it because I know I am setting myself up for a week of misery whenever we fight. It’s extremely passive aggressive and he doesn’t want to do anything about it because he thinks it’s normal. I am so stressed on those days that I barely feel like myself. How do I get him to take my feelings seriously and be a little more mature about the way he treats me?
What your husband is doing is unforgivable because it borders on emotional abuse. His ability to brush off your concerns makes it worse because it’s a form of gaslighting. He can’t tell you how to feel, nor can he absolve himself by assuming his behaviour is normal. Call him out on it even if it leads to an argument and insist on a resolution because this sort of continued behaviour can cause a serious rift in your relationship. If he can’t manage his anger and doesn’t want to accept that he is being passive aggressive, he may need to hear it from someone else. Ask him to speak with a counsellor and accompany him so you can get a professional to evaluate this and help him find the right tools to cope. 


I’m not happy with my relationship because my boyfriend has a dog that doesn’t get along with me. He treats the dog like a child, which is fine, except that I am the one supposed to adjust to his pet’s routine. What do I do?
Your boyfriend is entitled to love you as well as his pet, until that starts to be a problem. If he isn’t working on his priorities or giving you the respect you feel you deserve, tell him why and how things need to change.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK