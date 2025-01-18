He thinks I am being childish!

This isn’t about your relationship evolving as much as it is about listening and communicating

I don’t know if there is anything wrong with my relationship, but I tend to get angry over small things and my partner thinks it’s very childish. We have huge arguments about this only because I feel as if he doesn’t understand me. I am aware that some of the things bothering me are not worth getting upset about, but I can’t help myself. He has known this about me for a long time because we have been together for two years, but he still can’t figure out a way of letting this go without making the situation worse. Does this mean he just isn’t trying and, if that is true, should I assume that this relationship won’t evolve because I will always have to try harder than him?

This isn’t about your relationship evolving as much as it is about listening and communicating. Your partner isn’t doing enough, and you need to work on how to manage these situations too. This isn’t a red flag, but it is something you are both avoiding. Try having more conversations about your future, what you both want from each other and this relationship, and what you can do to make the other person’s life a little easier. If he can’t handle your anger, he needs to find better tools, while you work on self-control. As adults, it’s better to avoid blame and focus on putting in the work required to make a difficult situation easier to manage. It may take a little time but speaking about it and checking in on each other can help smoothen the process.

How do I know if my boyfriend is giving me hints about ending this relationship? He doesn’t say anything directly because he hates confrontation, but I get these signs from him and don’t know what to do.

How do you feel about this relationship? If he isn’t being direct, what stops you from insisting on that conversation, given that this is also your life? This cannot work without open lines of communication.

