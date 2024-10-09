Confronting the friend solves nothing because it is your boyfriend who lacks faith

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article He thinks we can make it work... x 00:00

My last relationship ended a few months ago after we were together for four years. I thought there was no way out because we had tried everything we could by then, but my ex-boyfriend has been struggling to accept the outcome. When we broke up, it was a mutual decision, but he keeps messaging to say he thinks we made a huge mistake. I don’t know what to tell him because I disagree. I met him a few times and tried explaining that there was no way back, because we had been trying to make it work for too long. He thinks we didn’t try enough. Part of me is tired and willing to give it another shot, but I remember how bad the last year was and don’t want to put myself through that again. What should I do?

You have made a decision that you believe is in your best interests, based on what you know. If your ex doesn’t agree, that is his prerogative, but it doesn’t change the fact that a relationship cannot work with just one person’s belief. He is struggling to accept what has happened, which is okay, but to change your mind because he can’t cope is unfair if you don’t want to relive what you have been through. Ask him to consider taking some time away, restrict communication to a minimum, and allow yourself to process this for a few months before making any decision. This will also allow him to distance himself from the pain of this relationship ending and afford him some clarity too.

ADVERTISEMENT

A friend of my boyfriend said something about me to him, and he wants to break up with me because of that. He won’t tell me what was said. Should I end it without confronting that friend of his?

If your boyfriend is willing to end a relationship based on what a friend says, ask yourself if this is worth saving. Confronting the friend solves nothing because it is your boyfriend who lacks faith.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com