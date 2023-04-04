Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > He wants a divorce but

He wants a divorce, but...

Updated on: 04 April,2023 06:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

I think he wants a divorce but is afraid of what his family will say

He wants a divorce, but...

Illustration/Uday Mohite


My husband and I separated for a year and thought about whether we wanted to stay married. We were married for five years before this separation and there were numerous problems that we couldn’t address. We have no children so the separation was not hard, and we got back together after telling ourselves we wanted to make this work. It has been four months since we reunited and I am seriously considering making our separation permanent because I realise I was happier without him. He feels the same way, so we are not sure why we are trying to save this relationship. It could be pressure from our families, but I don’t think that is a strong reason to put ourselves through this. I think he wants a divorce but is afraid of what his family will say. How do I convince him that this is in our interests and better for our peace of mind?
Families may always exert pressure but they aren’t the ones who have to live in this relationship, and the only two people who should have a say are you and your husband. If he isn’t ready to admit to something he feels deeply, consider speaking to a marriage counsellor together, and allow him to look at this from a neutral perspective. If this isn’t working out, the sooner you both arrive at a decision, the easier it will be to move on with your lives and find some measure of happiness.


I want to tell this girl at my office that I have a crush on her, but I know she is in a relationship and am afraid that she may be offended. At the same time, if I don’t say this, I will probably regret it later. What should I do?
What exactly do you hope to accomplish? Try and examine your motives, and why you expect to feel regret by not speaking to her. Do you know her well enough? Why not try and be a friend before saying anything?



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK