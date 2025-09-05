My boyfriend and I have been in a long-distance relationship for a year. We met online, began chatting, and it slowly developed into something deep. He lives in another country, and I am aware of the risks of saying I am in a relationship with someone I have never met, but I have also not felt this kind of connection with anyone before. He wants me to travel and meet his family, but I dont know if that is naïve given that we have never had an actual date in real life. I want to trust him and believe that this can work, but it seems like a huge leap of faith. What should I keep in mind before booking a ticket and making that journey?If you are self-aware and know what can or cannot happen, the important thing is to be patient. Ask for more time, look for more factual information about this person, and raise concerns about anything that makes you uncomfortable. If meeting him in his space doesnt seem like a smart thing, ask for neutral territory. Relationships can work even if people live in different countries, of course, but rushing into anything without knowing what someone is like is always going to be a bad idea. Keep chatting, push this meeting back until you feel more confident, and ask questions. If he holds back on responses, or cant back what he is saying with proof, those are serious red flags that should tell you not to make this trip. Why is my ex-girlfriend bad mouthing me when we had an amicable break-up? What should I tell her to get her to stop?Relationships end with different perspectives, and its possible that your ex-girlfriend has unresolved grievances you are clearly unaware of. She is entitled to say what she wants about this, but you can reach out and ask for a meeting. Tell her why her words hurt, ask if she would like you to apologise, and hope that dialogue can resolve any differences. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com