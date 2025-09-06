It has been three years since my boyfriend and I began dating, and he has been asking me to consider moving in with him. I asked if he wants us to get engaged before making that move but he says its precisely because he wants to see if we can live together that we should first move in. I dont agree. What if we dont get married after I move in? I know we love each other, but I also know that moving in will be challenging because my family will ask questions about his intentions and what our future is like. Should I insist on an engagement first? Or take the risk of moving in and hope that this turns out to be good for our relationship?You cant predict how any relationship will evolve, with or without moving in, so you must base your decision on whether this causes you any harm or leads to issues with your family. Theres nothing wrong with what your partner is suggesting, but it can only work if you are willing to take that risk and know what the possibilities are. You can also ask for more time without moving in, and hope that he feels confident enough to commit to a future, because its not as if the decision to marry cant be made without living under the same roof. If three years isnt enough to help him decide, ask him how much more time he will need. Also ask yourself if you believe you are ready to commit too. I ruined our anniversary because I was in a bad mood and dont know how to make it up to my partner. I have apologised, but she has been upset for weeks and nothing I say has helped so far. What can I tell her?You have apologised, which is good, but actions alone can convince her that you mean what you say. You should also be patient and recognise that she may need time and space to heal. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com atOptions = {key:d0ddb8ef8f1a62a8cdd22fac27fc5ea7,format:iframe,height:90,width:728,params:{}};