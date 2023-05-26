Tell her the truth if you’re comfortable with her reaction or go with your own feelings towards him and accept that you and your mother don’t need to agree about everything. You know your mother best, after all

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article He wants to end it, but I don’t! x 00:00

I had a disagreement with my boyfriend a few weeks ago, and it has turned into this massive issue where he now says we have nothing in common and that we shouldn’t be in a relationship. We have been together for three years and I don’t know why he is bringing all this up now. We have had some disagreements in the past, but I have never felt as if things cannot be resolved. Every relationship has its ups and downs and I think we have the same problems a lot of people do. I want us to get through this and grow stronger, but it feels as if he has decided to give up. I suggested therapy and he turned it down and says there is no point. I don’t know if he doesn’t have feelings for me anymore because if he did, he would want to make this work. I still love him a lot. What should I do?

You should keep talking to him until you feel as if he isn’t going to put in any work. Your feelings for him may be unchanged, but any successful relationship requires two people pulling in the same direction and there will be only so much you can do. Try taking some time off so you both have a chance to evaluate this calmly. Alternatively, suggest a short holiday where you can discuss this away from the things that usually bog you both down. If neither suggestion works, or is well received, you should accept the inevitable and give yourself an ultimatum. You can keep trying if you like, but it will eventually start to take a toll on you.

What do I tell my mother about my boyfriend if I know she isn’t going to like anything about him?

Tell her the truth if you’re comfortable with her reaction or go with your own feelings towards him and accept that you and your mother don’t need to agree about everything. You know your mother best, after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com