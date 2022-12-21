He wants us to get back?

Call off the agreement and explain why you can’t put a timeline on any relationship. It has to be organic, because people change, and their feelings do, too

Illustration/Uday Mohite

A few years ago, a guy I used to date broke up with me because he said he had fallen madly in love with someone else. I was told they eventually married, and I forgot about him after a while. I have never married. Last week, I received a call from him, and he said he had been divorced from his wife for three years because he realised soon after marrying her that it had been a huge mistake from the start. He apologised to me, told me he was young and stupid, and regretted throwing away our relationship. He asked me to forgive him, but I told him I hadn’t even thought of him for years, so it didn’t matter. Since that call, he has been messaging me and asking me out, and I don’t know what his intentions are. Should I rekindle this friendship and see what happens?

You haven’t thought about him in years, and probably haven’t stopped to consider whether or not you still have any feelings for him. Meeting someone to rekindle a friendship is great, but it may make more sense to spend a little time trying to evaluate what has happened, why it happened, and why you chose to move on and forget about him as quickly as you did. You can always meet for coffee and get a better sense of what his intentions are, or simply ask him a direct question before you decide what to do next.

My girlfriend and I have an agreement where she will end this relationship if we are together for three years and I haven’t proposed. This puts a lot of unnecessary pressure on me. It has been one year, and I love her and love being with her, but I can’t always think about an engagement and see into the future. What should I do?

Call off the agreement and explain why you can’t put a timeline on any relationship. It has to be organic, because people change, and their feelings do, too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

