He won’t tackle his anger issues!

Am I doing the right thing? Should I be more accepting and let him be the way he is?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend has anger management issues but doesn’t want to do anything about it even though his behaviour damages a lot of his relationships. We have come close to breaking up on numerous occasions because of it but he always apologises and asks me to be more understanding. I don’t think it makes sense for me to keep trying to forgive him if he doesn’t want to make any effort to change himself. He can fail, but he needs to make an attempt just to show that he cares. I am thinking of giving him an ultimatum and walking out if he refuses. Am I doing the right thing? Should I be more accepting and let him be the way he is?

You’re doing the right thing by putting your needs and self-respect first. If he knows he has a problem, accepts that it is damaging, and refuses to take any steps to resolve it, these are signs of an individual who wants the world to adjust to him. Things don’t work that way, unfortunately, because someone always has to bear the brunt. If you can’t deal with this, you shouldn’t have to, because you deserve to be with someone who treats you with respect. Go with your instinct and don’t look back.

I want to tell my girlfriend that we should try moving in together but can’t because she will insist on an engagement first. I don’t want to get engaged until I know what it’s like to live with her. We’re stuck in a situation with no way out for either of us. How do I find a solution?

Why not ask her first, tell her what your reasons are, and discuss a compromise that works for you both? If you are both committed to being with each other, everything else is simply a question of adjusting to your individual expectations. If she refuses, and you have to take a leap of faith with an engagement, why not just ask for more time?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal