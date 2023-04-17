Her ex-boyfriend is very annoying!

Why not keep meeting her until she feels comfortable enough to talk about this? As you pointed out, she wouldn’t meet you if she wasn’t interested, so why not wait

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My girlfriend has an annoying ex-boyfriend who constantly reaches out to her whenever he has some problem. They broke up two years ago, but he still relies on her for advice which she doesn’t mind because she thinks he’s immature and needs her help. I usually don’t have a problem with this, but it sometimes gets on my nerves because he calls even when we’re on a date and she takes the call even though she knows it annoys me. When I tell her that she should speak to him when she’s free, she only laughs it off and calls me jealous. Should I be worried about this? I am thinking of calling her ex and asking him to stop calling her, but I know that will upset her.

This is between your girlfriend and someone she is choosing to be in touch with, for specific reasons. Why do you have to worry about their friendship when she is in a relationship with you, which is all that matters? If this bothers you, and she laughs it off, you should reiterate why it is upsetting you and why ignoring your concerns doesn’t solve the problem. This doesn’t have to be an issue if it is handled well, because she can always inform her ex that she isn’t free to chat all the time. Also, why not consider a date with your phones on silent mode, for a change, to avoid inconveniences like this?

I want to try and get a better sense of where things stand with this girl I have been on three dates with. I know she likes me or she wouldn’t have met me three times, but she also doesn’t commit to anything whenever I ask her what is going on between us. Should I stop meeting her and wait for her to reach out?

Why not keep meeting her until she feels comfortable enough to talk about this? As you pointed out, she wouldn’t meet you if she wasn’t interested, so why not wait?

