Her parents don’t like me...

If nothing you’re doing is right, there is some break in communication that is preventing the two of you from understanding each other’s wants or expectations

I have a problem with my girlfriend’s parents, because they don’t think I am good enough for their daughter. We have been dating for two years and are very serious about each other but can’t commit to anything more stable because they are against this relationship. They think I am not financially well off, which is true, but I am constantly working on making things better and am confident I will earn enough in a few years to make sure they have no complaints. The issue is their refusal to wait and give me a chance. They want her to marry someone rich, and there is a lot of pressure on her at home. I want to just elope and then deal with what happens but she won’t go against their wishes. How do we do this?

Have you and your girlfriend considered speaking to her parents and explaining why their fears may be justified, but are not insurmountable? If they are completely against the notion, and have other reasons, why not hear them out and consider addressing them? You can also consider asking a family member to intercede on your behalf if they are more amenable to speaking with someone older. If they refuse to have any of these conversations, and your girlfriend doesn’t want to go against their wishes, what option do you both have but to accept that this won’t happen? As adults, you should both weigh the pros and cons of what this means for your future. Ultimately, the choices you make are the ones you have to live with.

How do I make my girlfriend happy? Nothing I say or do gives her joy, and I am beginning to worry that she will break up with me.

