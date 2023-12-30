He’s nice, but doesn’t excite me

You are not responsible for your partner’s life choices. You can help without being in a relationship if this is damaging your mental health

I am a 26-year old woman and have been dating a guy a couple of years older for a few months. He is madly in love with me, but he doesn’t excite me and that bothers me a little. We have gone out multiple times and although I think he is a nice person and being with him will be good for me, I often wonder if I should wait and look for someone who just makes me feel a little more alive. I know I am probably just being unnecessarily picky because there is nothing wrong with this guy at all, but I also want to feel like I am madly in love with someone, and he just doesn’t inspire that feeling in me. Am I being irrational by ending a perfectly happy relationship for something that may not exist?

This isn’t about ending or beginning something as much as it is about making choices that you feel are important to you. A relationship isn’t like an arrangement; there are feelings involved and they should be involved if you want something genuine. You can’t force yourself to be with someone, and there is nothing wrong with wanting more from any relationship because that is how we are built. If you believe you should be with someone who stimulates you more, nothing stops you from going ahead and trying to find this person. Settling for something because it’s safe is never a problem, but only if done without second-guessing yourself. You have a lifetime ahead of you to figure it out.

My relationship is not going well, and I feel trapped, but I can’t end it because my partner has no money and will feel as if I have abandoned him when he needed me most. What should I do?

You are not responsible for your partner’s life choices. You can help without being in a relationship if this is damaging your mental health. Guilt shouldn’t be a reason for you to do anything that causes you harm.

