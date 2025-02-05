He’s older, why is it a problem?

Your friends are entitled to their opinion, and you are entitled to your own based on what you know and how you feel.

I have been dating someone who is almost ten years older than me, and it has been great. He is kind, stable, very thoughtful, and it feels like the kind of relationship I have never had before. This has been going on for around six months, and he finally asked if I would commit to something serious. I am tempted to say yes, but all my friends are warning me saying that the age difference will create problems down the line. I don’t know what they mean because they aren’t being specific, but they just say I should be with someone closer to my age because it will be easier for us to understand each other. Are they right? Should I give up this relationship even if it hurts me?

Your friends are entitled to their opinion, and you are entitled to your own based on what you know and how you feel. To invalidate your feelings based on the opinion of people who aren’t part of this relationship isn’t the best thing to do because they are operating out of presumption. Every relationship carries with it the possibility of not working out, and there are multiple factors why something may work or fail. If you’re happy, believe this is someone who loves and cares about you, and feel as if this relationship is based on mutual respect, the difference in age shouldn’t matter if you are both adults.

Is it wrong to end a marriage if we are together only because of our children? I don’t love my husband and know he doesn’t care about me either. This is just something we have been living with for years and I feel as if I am throwing my life away. What do I do?

Why don’t you speak to your husband, tell him how you feel, and ask him for his reasons to stay or end this? Your children are important, but being loving role models to them is more important than pretending to be in a relationship.

