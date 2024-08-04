I don’t know what to make of this, and don’t want to worry unnecessarily. Is this a red flag I should be concerned about?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article His friend and he are very close! x 00:00

My boyfriend and I have been together for around a year, and, over that period, he has spent more and more time with a female friend of his. They have been close friends for years and I have never had an issue with it, but it makes me wonder what the nature of their relationship is. He says they have always had a platonic friendship, but it always seems to me as if they are more compatible than he and I are. I have even asked him if he wants to be with her, because I don’t want to come across as a jealous girlfriend, but he just laughs it off and asks me not to be insecure. I don’t know what to make of this, and don’t want to worry unnecessarily. Is this a red flag I should be concerned about?

If he says it’s nothing to worry about, is there anything specific that makes you doubt him? The thing to constantly keep in mind is the nature of your own relationship with him. Has it evolved since you began dating? Do you feel loved and supported, and is the feeling mutual? If you feel as if the bond between you is strong, this shouldn’t be any cause for concern. It’s okay for your boyfriend to have a close friend, and her gender shouldn’t matter. Think about your reasons, examine your own relationship with his friend, and talk to him if something continues to bother you.

ADVERTISEMENT

A guy I like has asked me out, but I know he asked a friend of mine first. She turned him down, after which he approached me. Should I agree to go out with him knowing this?

That depends upon how strongly you feel about him. If you want to get to know him better, this is a great opportunity. It also works both ways because it gives him a chance to understand you. Asking people out is normal, and you are also under no obligation to get into a relationship.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com