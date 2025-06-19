His friend said he could do better!

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2025 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Taking someone for granted is a sign that things as solid as they should be. Your decision should be based upon whether you want this person in your life, and in what capacity

Illustration/Uday Mohite

A few weeks ago, my boyfriend of over a year told me he wanted to end our relationship. He didn’t give me a reason, so I was shocked and hurt. When I asked him repeatedly, he told me it was because he felt we weren’t compatible but, a few days later, a common friend told me it had a lot to do with what his best friend had been saying. His friend has never liked me and kept telling my boyfriend that he could be with someone better. I think this got to him after a point and he started to believe that I was not good enough. Should I even try speaking to him and getting him to recognise his friend’s influence? He is a throwing away a great relationship for no reason.
Your relationship may be great but, if your partner doesn’t recognise that and chooses to go by what someone else thinks rather than how he feels, ask yourself if getting him back is worth the effort. If his friend has a problem with you, he is entitled to, but your boyfriend is also presumably an adult with a mind of his own. You can choose to try and get him back, of course, but you should do this knowing the risks of being with someone who can’t think for himself, and who doesn’t value you as much as you want him to.

When does one know it is the right time to break up with someone? I feel as if my relationship of two years has run its course, but I can’t tell if this is because I don’t have the same feelings for my girlfriend or if I am just taking her for granted.
All your reasons for ending a relationship depend upon whether there is mutual love and respect. Taking someone for granted is a sign that things as solid as they should be. Your decision should be based upon whether you want this person in your life, and in what capacity.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


