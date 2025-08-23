I am a 24-year-old guy and recently had an amazing date with a girl I really like. It took me months to convince her to go out with me, and I think we had a good time. I asked her if she would like to go out again and she agreed, which is a positive thing. I really want to make a good impression on her and also make it clear that I have feelings for her, but I am worried that I may come across as too strong. How do I do this tactfully, while making sure she starts to like me? She is like an ideal person for me to be in a relationship with and I believe we would be great together. I dont want to mess this up. Please help.We tend to mess things up when we put an unnecessary amount of pressure on outcomes. You have to first accept that you cant control what happens, be it guaranteeing an amazing date, or convincing her to go out with you. Youre right that her agreeing to see you again is a positive thing, but to try and send her a message about your feelings may be a bit premature. Why not treat this as an opportunity for two people to get to know each other better, rather than worry about whether she reciprocates how you feel? If she likes your company and can see what youre like, it will only be easier for you both to open up about your personal lives. This may not happen on a second date, or even a third, so concentrate on being kind, communicative, honest, and hope that she wants to see you again. Relationships begin and are built over time. Exercise patience. Dont rush anything and you will reduce the chances of saying or doing something wrong. My ex thinks that I cheated on her because I was flirting. How do I change her mind?You can only explain yourself and hope for the best. The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com