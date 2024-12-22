Breaking News
How do I get him to speak up?

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you want to consider a relationship outside your marriage, you must figure out where your marriage is headed

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have been spending a lot of time with a friend who seems to like me. We have known each other for a long time and used to be in college together, but nothing happened between us, and we just stayed in touch. A few weeks ago, we were meeting for dinner and he said something that felt as if he was asking me out in a romantic manner. I didn’t react because I wanted him to elaborate but he just changed the topic and didn’t say anything after that. I know he struggles with shyness and can’t ever get himself to say what’s on his mind, which is why I didn’t push him. I want him to tell me what he’s thinking though, because if he asks me to consider a relationship with him, I am pretty sure I will agree. How do I nudge the conversation in this direction, or give him some hints about how I feel?
You don’t need to nudge him if you are aware that he struggles with communication. You can take charge of the conversation and talk about your own feelings instead. It takes some people time to open up, but waiting until that happens doesn’t make sense if you already know what you want. If you like him and are willing to consider a relationship, why not find out how he feels by asking him a more direct question? At the very least, you will eliminate the possibility of any future misunderstanding.


Is it wrong for me to be in love with my husband’s cousin? My husband and I don’t have a functional marriage and barely speak to each other. Should I tell his cousin how I feel? I know he likes me and has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet me separately if I choose to.
If you want to consider a relationship outside your marriage, you must figure out where your marriage is headed. If this isn’t working, end it and try taking some time for yourself first.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


