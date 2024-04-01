Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > How do I tell him to hold me
<< Back to Elections 2024

How do I tell him to hold me?

Updated on: 02 April,2024 05:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

When someone is causing you harm, it is important to protect yourself, and asking for help may be difficult but is also imperative

How do I tell him to hold me?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
How do I tell him to hold me?
x
00:00

I am a 29-year old woman and have been dating a man two years older who doesn’t seem to feel the need for intimacy the same way I do. He is happy to just chat and is not very demonstrative when it comes to displays of affection, but I am very attuned to physical touch and the need for this. I know he loves me and cares about me, but I can’t bring myself to be more direct and ask him to hold me more or cuddle with me more often. It feels as if I am forcing him to be someone he is not and the guilt of this makes it hard for me to be open and honest about how I’m feeling. What can I do to fix this situation without damaging my relationship in any way? I don’t want him to feel as if I am being too pushy or controlling.
You’re not being pushy if you want to feel loved; you’re just being human and are expressing a very real and important need. If you can’t say this to your partner, it is a sign that your relationship needs work. It’s okay to be different people with different needs, but it’s not okay to avoid talking about them and settling for something just because you can’t express yourself. This can be done only until a point where you start to question everything about your relationship. Start by telling your boyfriend why you feel this way, ask him to try a little harder to meet this need, and work towards a compromise together because that is what
building an open relationship is all about.


How do I leave an abusive relationship if my partner always convinces me to come back?
If you don’t have the strength to do this on your own, speak to family or friends you can trust. When someone is causing you harm, it is important to protect yourself, and asking for help may be difficult but is also imperative.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK