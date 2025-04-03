It’s possible that she needs time to open up and she may have perfectly legitimate reasons for not wanting to speak about her personal life

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article How does one tell if it’s just casual? x 00:00

How do two people figure out whether there is potential in a relationship? What are the signs we should be looking for? The reasons I ask is that a guy I have been seeing is confused about whether we are just dating or working towards being a couple. This has happened after meeting for dinner four or five times. I thought we were in a relationship by now, but he says that I never said anything about that explicitly. I don’t know if this means he has been dating other women too, and I don’t know how I feel about it. When I asked if he wanted a relationship with me, he said he needed time because he hadn’t thought about it until now. Is it possible that I just misunderstood everything about this? Did I do something wrong?

It’s possible that neither of you did anything wrong, because mixed signals mean you were both not clear about your intentions. Having said that, continuing in this manner won’t help either of you, so it makes sense to wait until he gets back with a response. You have finally been clear about your intentions and have declared an interest in a possible relationship. If he needs more time, giving it to him is your prerogative, especially if this means he is still dating other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

My girlfriend is very secretive about her life and doesn’t tell me more than basic stuff about her family or friends. We have been together for almost a year now and I still don’t know what her home looks like. Is this normal or a red flag?

It’s possible that she needs time to open up and she may have perfectly legitimate reasons for not wanting to speak about her personal life. You should tell her how this makes you feel though and ask for an explanation because if she refuses to give you one, it dismisses your feelings. That is when this starts to seem like a red flag because it is disrespectful.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com