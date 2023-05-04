I am horrified by her political views!

Take some time to think about this, evaluate how you feel a few days from now and, if you still can’t reconcile the person she is with what she believes in, it may be best to end this and move on

My girlfriend and I recently got into a discussion about politics, and I was horrified to discover that she and I have nothing in common when it comes to our beliefs. I was so taken aback by some of the things she said that I asked her to give me time to process it. I have not met her since that conversation, which happened a week ago. She doesn’t know how badly it affected me and assumes we haven’t met because I told her I was busy at work. The truth is, I am beginning to doubt this relationship because of what she said that evening. It feels as if I can’t be with someone who is amazing with me personally but has such different ideas about everything else. I feel as if I am over-reacting to some extent, but I cannot be with someone like this. Should I accept her the way she is even if it makes me uncomfortable?

It’s okay to not want to be with someone if you don’t share the same beliefs, assuming this overrides how you feel about her as a person. People can make a relationship work even if they have diametrically opposing views about anything and everything, but it really is up to them to try and figure out that balance. If you can’t accept your girlfriend’s ideas, there’s nothing that can be done because you have already thrown in the towel. Have you tried to find out if she finds it as impossible to accept your views? Take some time to think about this, evaluate how you feel a few days from now and, if you still can’t reconcile the person she is with what she believes in, it may be best to end this and move on.

Is it hasty for me to propose to my girlfriend after a year of dating, or should I wait for another year?

You and your girlfriend alone can judge that, based on how you feel about each other and the future.

