I am in danger of losing my bestie

Updated on: 23 March,2023 06:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love

We don’t have a physical relationship but enjoy each other’s company. How do we deal with her family?

I am in danger of losing my bestie

Illustration/Uday Mohite


My best friend and I enjoy each other’s company, but her family teases her about it and she doesn’t like it. Because of this, she has stopped meeting me as often as she used to. Whenever I make plans to meet her on a weekend, she cancels saying that everyone will tease her again. We both make equal effort to meet, but it is hard. We don’t have a physical relationship but enjoy each other’s company. How do we deal with her family?
— Hritik
Some people can be cruel when they sense a weak spot and choose to exploit it. If your friend exhibits signs of discomfort, it will encourage them to do it even more, which is classic bullying behaviour. Your friend can choose to have a conversation with her family informing them of why this upsets her, or you can speak to them and help them understand your friendship a little better. Either way, this will go away with time, and the easiest way to cope with it is to pretend it doesn’t exist. This may be difficult at first, but as long as you both focus on your friendship and concentrate on what matters more, it shouldn’t be too hard after a while. They are her family and presumably mean neither of you harm.


I want to speak to my girlfriend about something I did at a party a few weeks ago. I was drunk and flirted with someone, and am afraid of what will happen if she finds out. I don’t know how she will react. Should I not tell her?
This depends upon the level of openness you have, and how comfortable you both are with each other. Honesty is extremely important for the strengthening of a relationship, but you must be prepared to explain your actions and ask for forgiveness, giving her time and space to understand why this happened. To do so out of fear of being discovered isn’t a good enough reason because it should come from respect.



