I can’t go against my parents!

Why not put aside the person you have a crush on for the moment, and focus solely on how you feel about your current relationship? If you are prepared to be without your boyfriend, you might as well end it

Illustration/Uday Mohite

My boyfriend wants me to consider going on holiday with him for an extended period, which is a problem because my parents won’t be comfortable with this. They are okay with me spending a weekend with him, but the idea of a holiday worries them because they are too protective. They trust my boyfriend and are comfortable with us being together, but this is a line they don’t want me to cross. I don’t agree with them because I think they are being prudish, but I don’t want to upset them and go with him either. This is a problem because he says I constantly take their side over his. I’m just trying to live by their rules because they are my parents but he doesn’t see it that way and this is creating a serious rift between us. How do I resolve this?

Your boyfriend needs to accept the boundaries you set in this relationship, even if they come from your parents. If you are comfortable breaking their rules, that’s your prerogative, but choosing to obey them is your right too and he simply needs to accept that. You can try to explain where you’re coming from, and point out that it’s childish for him to accuse you of taking sides given that you have a different kind of relationship with them. This is about maturity, and his ability to be more accepting of who you are. If he can’t get that, it’s obvious you both need to have a serious conversation about where things stand.

I want to break up with my boyfriend but am not sure I’m doing it for the right reasons. I have a crush on someone, but don’t know if that person even likes me. How do I make up my mind?

Why not put aside the person you have a crush on for the moment, and focus solely on how you feel about your current relationship? If you are prepared to be without your boyfriend, you might as well end it.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com