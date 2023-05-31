I don’t feel like taking him back!

At best, you should both talk about it and take as much time as you both need before making any decision about the future

A month ago, my boyfriend told me that he was in love with someone else. I was shocked because we have been together for a little over a year and I have never felt as if things weren’t going well between us. There were no indications of his feelings for me having changed in any way. He said he didn’t want to inform me earlier because he wanted to make sure and thought it best to finally tell me first before reaching out to that other woman. I told him we should break up immediately because I was hurt and upset and because I wanted to get over this as soon as possible. He agreed and we stopped speaking to each other. Two days ago, he messaged and said it was all a huge mistake and asked if we could get back. I assumed this happened because he must have reached out to that person who must have not felt the same way about him. I love him a lot but don’t think I can take him back after what happened. What should I do?

You should give yourself time and space to evaluate how you feel. This was undeniably hurtful and you’re right to feel betrayed or angry, so it makes sense to take a step back and think about this relationship. You may be right about what happened, and why he decided to message you, but his feelings towards someone else are separate from how he feels about you. He thought it fit to end this relationship because he presumably stopped feeling a certain way about you, and that is what matters more than anything else. It’s also important for him to step away for a while and think about what this relationship means, and what he really wants or expects. Rushing back makes no sense if these unresolved issues aren’t resolved. At best, you should both talk about it and take as much time as you both need before making any decision about the future.

