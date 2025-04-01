Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > I feel betrayed by my bestie

I feel betrayed by my bestie...

Updated on: 01 April,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

If they don’t lead to anything but pain on both sides, you may have a problem and should consider relationship counselling

I feel betrayed by my bestie...

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
I feel betrayed by my bestie...
x
00:00

My best friend has been spending time with my ex-girlfriend and hasn’t said anything to me about it. I only found out through a mutual friend, and it felt like a betrayal because he knows how much she hurt me. When I confronted him, he said he hadn’t told me precisely because he didn’t want to upset me. He added that he has an independent friendship with her and would like to maintain it despite what went wrong between us. I am torn by this because while I accept that he has a right to be friends with anyone, he also has an obligation to consider my feelings. This has caused a rift between us, and I don’t know if I am in the wrong. What should I do?
Your friend does have the right to be friends with anyone, but you’re also allowed to be hurt by what feels like a betrayal. It may not be easy for you, but he has weighed his options and made a choice based on what he thinks matters to him. You may have to do the same thing and evaluate whether having him in your life is more important than who he chooses to be friends with. This may be difficult, of course, but you will have to hope that time makes it easier for you to manage your feelings. Being friends with someone you don’t like isn’t a crime, unless it leads to something that causes you genuine pain. Give it some time, try and see if 
his friendship with your ex affects you in any way, and examine your priorities again based on how feel a few months from now.


Is it normal for two people to argue all the time if they are engaged and meant to marry within a few months?
Arguments are normal if they lead to constructive criticism and help the relationship evolve. If they don’t lead to anything but pain on both sides, you may have a problem and should consider relationship counselling.


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK