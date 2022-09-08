I feel I am going to fail this test!

This isn’t how our relationship will evolve and I am worried that we may get engaged only because I have stayed silent and kept my true feelings to myself

My boyfriend and I recently made a pact to get engaged in a year if we don’t have any arguments until then. He says it is a great way of making sure we are compatible, and I agreed but it has been difficult for me because I now censor myself and don’t say anything even when I am upset or angry. It feels as if this is some kind of strange test, and I will lose him if I fail. I don’t even know how to bring it up with him because I agreed to do it and it will start to seem like an argument if I say anything against it now. This isn’t how our relationship will evolve and I am worried that we may get engaged only because I have stayed silent and kept my true feelings to myself. How do I fix this?

You have to speak up even if this seems like an argument to him because the idea of having no disagreements is ridiculous. Human beings have minds of their own and are entitled to their feelings as well as the airing of their opinions. If he disagrees, he is entitled to put forth his reasons. No relationship can evolve without the give and take of ideas and opinions, and he is causing more harm than good by asking you to prove your commitment to this relationship in this manner. Tell him why you feel stifled, and why silencing your voice is ultimately detrimental to your future. If he doesn’t get it, this doesn’t sound like a reasonable person to spend the rest of your life with.

Should I convince my best friend to end a relationship with someone she loves just because he once insulted me at a party? I am trying to be a bigger person, but I am also incredibly angry because he has never apologised to me for what happened.

The easier thing to do is confront him and ask for an apology. Why mix two unrelated issues?

